FDOH reports a 6.47% positivity rating in Tuesday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 6.47% positivity rate and Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting 8.85% and 5.47% respectively. It was a slight dip following the news that the state had hit 2 million cases since March.
That state dashboard is reporting 5,314 new cases bringing the statewide total to 2,016,513. 41 new deaths were also reported bringing the total to 32,820.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 81,962
SECOND DOSE: 73,455
TOTAL= 155,417
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 59,336
SECOND DOSE: 47,116
TOTAL=106,452
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 34,036 Residents: 33,267 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 769
Conditions and Care Deaths: 629 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,414 Non-Residents: 40
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,379 (46%) Female: 17,522 (53%) Unknown/No data: 366 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,742 (8%) White: 20,618 (62%) Other: 5,449 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,458 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,424 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 18,161 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 7,682 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 28,592 Residents: 27,233 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,359
Conditions and Care Deaths: 776 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,280 Non-Residents: 58
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,636 (46%) Female: 14,464 (53%) Unknown/No data: 133 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,571 (6%) White: 19,411 (71%) Other: 2,091 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,160 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,010 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 15,367 (56%) Unknown/No Data: 8,856 (33%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.