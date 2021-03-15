FDOH reports a 6.47% positivity rating in Tuesday’s update

By ABC7 Staff | March 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 3:41 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 6.47% positivity rate and Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting 8.85% and 5.47% respectively. It was a slight dip following the news that the state had hit 2 million cases since March.

That state dashboard is reporting 5,314 new cases bringing the statewide total to 2,016,513. 41 new deaths were also reported bringing the total to 32,820.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 81,962

SECOND DOSE: 73,455

TOTAL= 155,417

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 59,336

SECOND DOSE: 47,116

TOTAL=106,452

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 34,036   Residents: 33,267   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 769

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 629   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,414     Non-Residents: 40

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 15,379  (46%)   Female: 17,522 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 366 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,742  (8%)   White: 20,618  (62%)   Other: 5,449  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,458  (13%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 7,424  (22%)   Not-Hispanic: 18,161  (55%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,682  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 28,592   Residents: 27,233   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,359

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 776   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,280     Non-Residents: 58

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 12,636  (46%)   Female: 14,464 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 133 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,571  (6%)   White: 19,411  (71%)   Other: 2,091  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,160  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,010  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,367  (56%)   Unknown/No Data: 8,856  (33%)

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

