FDOH reports a 6.13% positivity rating in Monday update
By ABC7 Staff | March 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 3:16 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is report a 6.13% positivity rate, climbing slightly from last week’s. Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting 5.11% and 6.7 % respectively.

That state dashboard is reporting 2,872 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,979,634. 93 new deaths were also reported bringing the total to 32,348.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 66,065

SECOND DOSE: 62,645

TOTAL= 128,310

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,308

SECOND DOSE: 37,762

TOTAL=89,070

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 33,267   Residents: 32,544   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 723

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 629   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,405     Non-Residents: 38

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 15,057  (46%)   Female: 17,128 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 359 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,702  (8%)   White: 20,115  (62%)   Other: 5,316  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,411  (14%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 7,325  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 17,742  (55%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,477  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 28,025   Residents: 26,695   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,330

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 751   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,269     Non-Residents: 57

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 12,403  (46%)   Female: 14,164 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 128 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,541  (6%)   White: 19,001  (71%)   Other: 2,061  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,092  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,960  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,119  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 8,616  (32%)

