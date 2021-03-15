FDOH reports a 6.13% positivity rating in Monday update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is report a 6.13% positivity rate, climbing slightly from last week’s. Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting 5.11% and 6.7 % respectively.
That state dashboard is reporting 2,872 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,979,634. 93 new deaths were also reported bringing the total to 32,348.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 66,065
SECOND DOSE: 62,645
TOTAL= 128,310
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,308
SECOND DOSE: 37,762
TOTAL=89,070
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 33,267 Residents: 32,544 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 723
Conditions and Care Deaths: 629 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,405 Non-Residents: 38
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,057 (46%) Female: 17,128 (53%) Unknown/No data: 359 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,702 (8%) White: 20,115 (62%) Other: 5,316 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,411 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,325 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 17,742 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 7,477 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 28,025 Residents: 26,695 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,330
Conditions and Care Deaths: 751 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,269 Non-Residents: 57
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,403 (46%) Female: 14,164 (53%) Unknown/No data: 128 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,541 (6%) White: 19,001 (71%) Other: 2,061 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,092 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,960 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 15,119 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 8,616 (32%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.