DeSantis orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen Tampa officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday in honor of a fallen Tampa police officer.
Officer Jesse Madsen was killed last Tuesday in the line of duty. He had served for over sixteen years with the Tampa Police Department
The directives states that the flags will be lowered at the Pasco County Courthouse in New Port Richey, Florida, the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Tampa, Florida, the City Hall of Tampa, Florida, and the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
