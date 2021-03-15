Charlotte County Sheriff’s asking for help in identifying nearly nude vandal

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A business in Port Charlotte sustained thousands of dollars in damages when a person smashed the front windows with brick pavers.
The business does have security camera footage and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify the suspect, who appeared to be in his underwear.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, or the case, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.
