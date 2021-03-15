Capitol Watch for Monday, March 15

UNEMPLOYMENT CHANGES EYED: The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee will take up a bill (SB 1948), filed by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, that would make wide-ranging changes at the Department of Economic Opportunity, including directing the development of a cloud-based computer system to manage the unemployment assistance program. The proposal comes after widespread problems last year with the department’s CONNECT online system. (3:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)