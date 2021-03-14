Wrapping up a warm and sunny weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have enjoyed another warm and sunny weekend here along the Suncoast. Expect more dry weather as we head into the new with more 80-degree days.
Meanwhile, across the United States, a mature system is dumping snow in Colorado with some locations expecting up to 4 feet of snow. This system also brought strong storms and tornadoes to the panhandle of Texas. As it marches east it will begin to weaken.
Another wave of energy develops into midweek. This front will dive down to the Suncoast around Thursday into Thursday night; however, right now this system does not look substantial and only 30% of locations will see a rain drop overnight Thursday.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Low: 61, Winds: SW-9
Monday: Sunny, High: 82, Winds: SSW-8
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny, High: 82, Winds: S-14
