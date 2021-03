SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our warm and dry weather continues into the work week. We continue to track a cold front for Thursday evening, and a few showers will be possible with that front. But moisture looks minimal in our computer models by the time it gets here. Unfortunately, we’ll be more than 4″ of rain below average by Thursday. We will cool down for a few days after Thursday, then the 80s are back.