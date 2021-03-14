A quiet weekend along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been quite a busy weekend, weather wise, across the Rockies and into the Plains. From tornado warnings in the panhandle of Texas to feet of snow on the way for parts of Colorado, the weather will remain active for them for the weekend. For us along the Suncoast, we are remaining calm and quiet.
Overnight Saturday, temperatures drop as we will have clear skies overhead. You could wake up to morning lows on Sunday in the upper 50′s. However, by the afternoon those temperatures will climb back to the 80′s with more sunshine.
We stay dry into the week with more 80 degree days. Our next chance fore rain does not appear till overnight Thursday, but it does not look impressive at this point.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, Low: 59, Winds: E-5
Sunday: Sunny, High: 83, Winds: SSE-9
Monday: Mostly Sunny, High: 83, Winds: SSE-10
