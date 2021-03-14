North Port hoarding house catches fire twice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier today crews responded back to an address on the 5100 block of Densaw Avenue to find the house engulfed in flames.
The residence was secured prior to fire fighters leaving the scene yesterday evening when crews were first called out. Officials claim the home had hoarding conditions, which causes further complications for responding crews.
The State Fire Marshall responded to the scene last night for the investigation and has not since released his report, but the initial responding crews indicate that this fire was not accidental. It has been deemed an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
Hoarding can be a fire hazard and many occupants die in fires in these homes. Often, blocked exits, and obstructed pathways interior to the house prevent escape from the home and create extreme life safety and hazard conditions for firefighters responding to these types of fires.
“These conditions are extremely dangerous for responding firefighters,” Fire Chief Scott Titus said. " I am proud of the efforts of our crews, and thankful there were no injuries to our responders and no damage to surrounding homes.”
