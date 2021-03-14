Manatee County Veterans Services kicks off Local Women Veterans Week Sunday

The Veteran’s services team says unlike their male counterparts, women veterans are less likely to seek other veterans and get the support they need. They also say women are less likely to even consider themselves veterans and won’t seek out the benefits they’ve earned from service. Washington says, “Just like their male counterparts they’re also trying to acclimate being that parent again. They’re going to school. They’re dealing with some physical and mental health diagnosis they may have from their active duty service.”