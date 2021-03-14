Environmentalists remind beachgoers to not disturb bird nesting areas in Siesta Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Audubon Florida reminds beachgoers to not disturb the bird nesting areas on Siesta Beach.
They say the area that’s designated for the Snowy Plover nesting was vandalized, last week. Two-thirds of the enclosure was torn down. Officials are even more concerned now because of spring break. The Snowy Plover is a protected species of bird. They like the white sand of Siesta Beach because they can camouflage themselves.
“What they do is they dig a depression in the sand and then they lay eggs in it, just eggs on top of the sand,” said Kylie Wilson of Audubon Florida. “They’re very sensitive to disturbance.”
The Snowy Plover bird nesting season runs from March through August. Violators could face hefty fines and even jail time.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.