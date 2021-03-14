Bradenton police arrest Palmetto teen in fatal shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old from Palmetto was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide in Bradenton.
Bradenton Police says the suspect shot and killed Antonio Aguirre, 20, in the 700 block of 25th Street East on Thursday, March 11th. We are withholding the suspect’s name because of his age.
The suspect was located in unincorporated Manatee County and he was taken into custody with incident. This investigation is still ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Det. Andres Perez at 941-932-9322. Information can also be emailed to BPDTIPS@BradentonPD.com or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or log an anonymous tip online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.