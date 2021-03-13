Sunny and dry continues - Until Thursday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunny and dry Spring Break weather continues on the Suncoast through the weekend and to start next week. But there is a change coming to end next week. We’re tracking a cold front on a slow approach. Over the weekend that storm brings a raging snowstorm to Colorado and Wyoming, and strong thunderstorms for the southern plains. Nothing so dramatic for us. That cold front approaches the Suncoast Thursday and moves through Thursday night. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop with the front, but we get the bottom of the barrel in terms of the moisture with the front. Then it moves south Friday, cooling us back to the mid-70s, which is actually average for us in mid-March. Then the warmer 80s are likely to return for the last full week of March.