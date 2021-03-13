Stimulus money to bring some relief for Suncoast residents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Stimulus money relief is on the way for many Suncoast residents.
”I think it’s great that it’s coming, I think it’s too little too late for a lot of people,” said Joy Young.
Young is a Sarasota resident who knows what it’s like to struggle. She had trouble last year getting her unemployment benefits. She is now collecting $171 a week for unemployment. She says the $1400 stimulus money will be helpful, but it’s not enough.
“It’s been very difficult for everyone, basically we’re isolating in our home,” said Young. “There are things you have to go without, you have to worry about your food, utilities come no matter what.”
Many people ABC7 talked with on Friday say these times have been very challenging, and every little bit of money helps.
“I know what it is to try to make ends meet, any amount at this point is helpful,” said Victoria Dargen, a Sarasota resident. “I would love it to be more for the people that are struggling.”
Business owners and managers we talked with on Main Street in downtown Sarasota believe people receiving the stimulus money may not spend it on their shops.
“I feel that people are going to save it or spend it on something that they really need,” said Gillian Gruschow, Store Manager for Dana Tyler Jewelry. “I’m hoping that they come out and get excited.”
A majority of the people say much of the money will be spent on essential items such as food.
“I’m just going to pay more bills, more bills and more bills and probably spend a little money down here in Florida,” said Anne Horst, a visitor from South Dakota.
Joy Young says she has had major issues with her teeth, so a lot of her stimulus money will be going towards dental care.
People who earn less than $75,000 a year will receive $1400 in stimulus money. Couples who earn less than $150,000 a year will receive $2800 in stimulus money. Stimulus money is starting to go out this weekend.
