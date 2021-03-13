Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon closes roads Saturday and Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several streets around Nathan Benderson Park will be shut down Saturday and Sunday to give way to the Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon.
The restrictions listed below, are in effect from Saturday morning through the afternoon, and again on Sunday. The closure of these roads over the March 13-14 weekend could affect your shopping plans if headed out to University Town Center Mall. Plan extra time getting around NBP and try and find alternate routes away from the closed roads.
- North Cattlemen Road will be one lane in each direction around the park (using the northbound lanes).
- World Championship Drive will be closed in its entirety (playground to south boat ramp).
- Regatta Island will be closed, as will the south boat ramp off North Cattlemen Road. The playground and other features of the park will remain open.
- Recreational users may park in the North Lot (circus lot) and Green Lot (bus station), or use Athletes Drive off Honore Avenue to access the park and the west lakes. Those coming into the park from the north or green lots must remember to go under the North Cattlemen Road bridge to get into the park — there is no crosswalk across North Cattlemen Road.
