Runners take part of the Lucky Leprechaun 5K and 10K for a good cause

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2021 Lucky Leprechaun 5K and 10K was held at Nathan Benderson Park on Saturday morning. Dozens of runners took part in this annual event. Most of them were seen wearing green, and some ran with kilts to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, which is on Wednesday, March 17th.
The beneficiary of the 2021 Lucky Leprechaun 5K will be the Big Bill Foundation. The mission of the Big Bill Foundation is to provide scholarships to participate in extracurricular activities for youth that have battled childhood cancer or other life-threatening conditions.
