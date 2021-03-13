Next chance for rain comes Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weekend is finally here and it’s looking just as nice as the work week did. The same weather pattern which brought us the glorious sunshine throughout the work week will be sticking around for a few more days.
High pressure at the surface and in the upper reaches of the atmosphere will combine to keep our skies generally sunny through Monday. Highs on Saturday will be around 80 near the beach and low to mid 80′s inland. Winds will be out of the East to start the day with a little sea breeze developing in the early afternoon and turning to the west. Wind speeds of 10 mph will be likely through the day. It doesn’t get much better than this.
Sunday look for winds to shift a little to the SE which will increase the humidity so it will feel a little warmer for areas a couple of miles away from the coast. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high on Sunday will be in the mid 80′s inland and around 80 at the coast.
Monday through St. Patrick’s day we can expect nice weather with no real threat of any rain. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures warming into the upper 70′s to low 80′s.
By Thursday we will see an increase in cloudiness and a 30% chance for a few showers later in the day as a cold front begins to move in. The high on Thursday will still be warm into the low 80s along with mostly cloudy skies.
Friday look for some clouds and showers around through the morning with some clearing later in the day as the cold front moves through. The high on Friday will be in the mid 70s.
For boaters look for great boating conditions with seas running less than 2 feet and winds out of the east turning to the northwest later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. Wind speeds will range from 5-10 knots with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
