Next chance for rain comes Thursday

High pressure at the surface and in the upper reaches of the atmosphere will combine to keep our skies generally sunny through Monday. Highs on Saturday will be around 80 near the beach and low to mid 80′s inland. Winds will be out of the East to start the day with a little sea breeze developing in the early afternoon and turning to the west. Wind speeds of 10 mph will be likely through the day. It doesn’t get much better than this.