96-year-old hospice patient enjoys day at the ballpark after having wish granted

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A baseball wish is coming true for a 96-year-old Tidewell Hospice patient.
“It sure is exciting, I hadn’t been to a game in a lot of years,” said Bill Berliner.
That changed on Thursday for Berliner. He received the VIP treatment at Cool Today Park in North Port as the Atlanta Braves hosted the Tampa Bay Rays in spring training action.
“It’s nice to be out, I’m looking forward to the game,” said Berliner.
This is something Tidewell Wishes provides for their patients and it’s fully funded by donations. The Braves provided tickets to Berliner and three of his friends.
“This is the community in which we live and the Atlanta Braves are developed right here in Sarasota County,” said Mike Dunn, vice president of Florida operations for the Atlanta Braves. “And these are our fans and we consider them all part of our family.”
Berliner played college baseball for Yale with former president George Herbert Walker Bush. Although Berliner is a longtime Mets fan, he was enjoying this game.
“He has been elated, the invitation to hospice to come to the baseball game,” said Janice Mason, Berliner’s friend. “He hadn’t been to one in a lot of years and it’s a chance for him to get outside, see real baseball players and have a really good hot dog.”
It’s a day that Berliner and his friends will always cherish. The Braves picked up the victory over the Rays by a score of 2-0.
