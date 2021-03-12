Warm again with slightly higher humidity Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have had a string of beautiful days here along the Suncoast, all thanks to a high pressure system which continues to hold strong over Florida. Fronts try to move in but have little luck in messing with our weather.
On Friday, we start off warm with lows around 60 and warm to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 10 mph.
The nice thing is that high pressure will hold strong through the weekend so we will continue to see the beautiful spring weather right through Sunday. Now we may get a little sea breeze to develop in the mid-afternoon near the coast which will keep highs near the coast in the upper 70s to near 80 and mid-80s inland. We may see some patchy fog in the morning but it should burn off quickly revealing mostly sunny skies throughout Saturday and Sunday.
We will see highs in the low 80′sto mid-80s through Wednesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at times. There will be a 10% chance for some rain on St. Patrick’s Day with a much better chance later on Thursday through early Friday of next week.
Remember to spring forward one hour before you go to bed on Saturday as we head into daylight saving time on Sunday. That means sunrise will be later, at 7:41 a.m., and sunset at 7:38 p.m.
For boaters look for great boating weather and Friday and carry through the weekend with winds out of the east at 5-10 knots and seas less than 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
