Tom Brady signs 1-year extension with the Bucs

This will take the superstar through 2022 and possibly rings 8 and 9?

Tom Brady signs 1-year extension with the Bucs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By ABC7 Staff | March 12, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 12:21 PM

TAMPA Fla. (WWSB) - One more ring just wasn’t enough. The NFL is confirming that Tom Brady has signed a one-year extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning the star will now be playing through 2022.

With help from old friend Rob Gronkowski, Brady and the Buccaneers brought the Super Bowl LV trophy to Tampa Bay.

The financial details of the contract are unknown at this time. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

That Brady is adding another year should be no surprise. At the end of the game, Brady pronounced loudly, ““I’m coming back.” No one expected it was going to be through 2022 and an attempt for rings 8 and 9.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.