Tom Brady signs 1-year extension with the Bucs

TAMPA Fla. (WWSB) - One more ring just wasn’t enough. The NFL is confirming that Tom Brady has signed a one-year extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning the star will now be playing through 2022.
With help from old friend Rob Gronkowski, Brady and the Buccaneers brought the Super Bowl LV trophy to Tampa Bay.
The financial details of the contract are unknown at this time. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
That Brady is adding another year should be no surprise. At the end of the game, Brady pronounced loudly, ““I’m coming back.” No one expected it was going to be through 2022 and an attempt for rings 8 and 9.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.