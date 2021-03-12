Sunny and warm to wrap up the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures this Friday afternoon are on track to top out in the lower 80s by the end of the day. If you head out this evening for Friday night plans, expect these mild and calm conditions to continue.
The upcoming weekend looks to keep the trend going with more sunshine and warm temperatures in the 80s. It will be perfect boating and beach conditions, just make sure to wear sunscreen if you head outdoors.
Saturday before heading to bed, make sure to set your clock ahead one hour as we spring ahead on Sunday.
