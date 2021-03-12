6 puppies stolen from Petland in Bradenton, MCSO releases surveillance images

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after six puppies were stolen after a break-in at the Petland at 53rdAvenue West.
According to officials, the incident occurred sometime in the overnight hours before Friday morning. A passerby noticed the front door of the store was shattered. The owners tell deputies that six puppies valued at $35,000 were missing.
Surveillance video shows two vehicles drive through the parking lot and stop close to the Petland entrance. Video then shows the front door being smashed with a brick and what appears to be two females, completely covered, entering the store carrying a bag. One suspect jumps over the counter before heading to the puppy kennels. The suspects placed the puppies into the bag and exited the store.
The suspects are described as the following:
(1) Skinny petite female wearing a grey hoodie, sweatpants, and orange gloves
(2) Skinny petite female wearing dark grey or black hoodie, sweatpants, and dark colored gloves
Anyone with information is asked the contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.
