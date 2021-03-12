Pop-up vaccine clinic scheduled at Suncoast Technical College North Port campus

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Department of Health has just been advised the state will be hosting a drive-thru pop-up clinic at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, March 14-16.
Appointment notifications were to go out Friday afternoon through the county’s registration system in order of account number. Appointment locations and notices are NOT transferable. Individuals receiving appointment notifications should play close attention to the location listed.
Those receiving appointment notifications must respond. Options for notice responses are: Confirming the appointment; I am unavailable at this time; or Opt-out, delete my account. The scheduled through number will be updated online later today.
The system is scheduling through account number 119,783, which will be updated online once all notices have gone out. As we continue to see an increase in appointment notice declines, this number may updated as additional notices are sent out.
REMINDER: The registration is locked and will unavailable over the weekend. Current eligible registrants that need assistance with their account or have questions are encouraged to call the registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (82987), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.