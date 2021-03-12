Manatee County corrections officers resigns after internal ivestigation involving alleged battery of inmate

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An internal investigation has been launched at the Manatee County jail following a complaint about a corrections officer using excessive force.
According to official documents, former Corrections Deputy John Camarillo was being investigated following an incident with an inmate.
Reports say that Camarillo was working in the disciplinary pod when an inmate showing disruptive behavior and started banging on a cell door. After continued warnings, the inmate was handcuffed, his legs were shackled, and he was placed in a restraint chair. As Camarillo was securing a lap strap, the inmate spit in Camarillo’s face. Camarillo responded by punching the inmate in the face.
The State Attorney’s Office launched a subsequent criminal investigation. Facing termination and charges of battery, Camarillo resigned on 03/02/21. Camarillo was hired as a Corrections Deputy on 09/30/18 and was assigned to jail operations.
