Manatee County corrections officers resigns after internal ivestigation involving alleged battery of inmate

Reports say that Camarillo was working in the disciplinary pod when an inmate showing disruptive behavior and started banging on a cell door. After continued warnings, the inmate was handcuffed, his legs were shackled, and he was placed in a restraint chair. As Camarillo was securing a lap strap, the inmate spit in Camarillo’s face. Camarillo responded by punching the inmate in the face.