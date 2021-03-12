FPL files proposal for base rate hikes

“The interests that the FRF (the Florida Retail Federation) seeks to protect are of sufficient immediacy to warrant intervention, and its members’ interests in having the commission set rates for the companies (FPL and Gulf Power) that are fair, just, reasonable, and not unduly discriminatory are exactly the interests that this proceeding is designed to protect,” attorneys for the statewide retail organization wrote in a motion to intervene Wednesday. “This is a general rate case, and the FRF seeks to protect its members’ substantial interests as they will be affected by the commission’s decisions determining the companies’ rates.”