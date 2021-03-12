FDOH reports decreased positivity rate Friday

By ABC7 Staff | March 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 2:43 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates show a slight dip on Friday’s update. The Department of Health reports that the state positivity rate dropped to 4.8% statewide. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting rates of 4% and 3.36% respectively.

The state is also reporting 5,144 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,967,865. 105 new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 32,145 An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 65,911

SECOND DOSE: 54,998

TOTAL= 120,909

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 48,078

SECOND DOSE: 34,914

TOTAL=82,992

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 33,076   Residents: 32,361   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 715

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 624   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,398     Non-Residents: 38

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 14,974  (46%)   Female: 17,036 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 351 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,693  (8%)   White: 19,964  (62%)   Other: 5,288  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,416  (14%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 7,297  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 17,628  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,436  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 27,863   Residents: 26,544   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,319

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 751   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,268     Non-Residents: 56

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 12,333  (46%)   Female: 14,085 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 126 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,532  (6%)   White: 18,892  (71%)   Other: 2,048  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,072  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,945  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,053  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 8,546  (32%)

