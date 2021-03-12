FDOH reports decreased positivity rate Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates show a slight dip on Friday’s update. The Department of Health reports that the state positivity rate dropped to 4.8% statewide. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting rates of 4% and 3.36% respectively.
The state is also reporting 5,144 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,967,865. 105 new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 32,145 An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 65,911
SECOND DOSE: 54,998
TOTAL= 120,909
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 48,078
SECOND DOSE: 34,914
TOTAL=82,992
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 33,076 Residents: 32,361 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 715
Conditions and Care Deaths: 624 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,398 Non-Residents: 38
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 14,974 (46%) Female: 17,036 (53%) Unknown/No data: 351 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,693 (8%) White: 19,964 (62%) Other: 5,288 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,416 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,297 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 17,628 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 7,436 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 27,863 Residents: 26,544 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,319
Conditions and Care Deaths: 751 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,268 Non-Residents: 56
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,333 (46%) Female: 14,085 (53%) Unknown/No data: 126 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,532 (6%) White: 18,892 (71%) Other: 2,048 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,072 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,945 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 15,053 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 8,546 (32%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.