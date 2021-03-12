Chalkboard Champion: Teacher finds true calling 30 years later

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “It took me over 30 years to find my true profession and I couldn’t be happier,” that was the reaction from Oak Park School Teacher Steven Leavitt when he was surprised with $500.
Leavitt is the newest ABC 7 and May Custom Home Chalkboard Champion. He has worked at the school for a few years but said teaching is his true passion.
“Everything else was just a job that I kind of liked. This one took me a while but I love this job,” he added.
Prior to teaching, he worked as a chemical engineer and a lawyer. Others at the school have noticed the impact he has made.
“Immediately when he got on campus, we knew this was his passion and this was his calling. He has such a way of working with our students and making those connections and building those relationships,” said Principal Jamie Lowicz.
He has taught his students life lessons.
“He teaches us stuff in the class about life skills. Like how to be great in life, said Davion King who is in the 7th grade.
Thank you Steven Leavitt for making a difference in Sarasota County students!
