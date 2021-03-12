Capitol Watch for Friday, March 12

FIREFIGHTER PROTECTIONS SOUGHT: The House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee will take up a bill (HB 313), filed by Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, R-Coral Gables, and Rep. Joe Casello, D-Boynton Beach, that would extend what is known as the Firefighters’ Bill of Rights to help protect firefighters during informal inquiries into alleged misconduct. (9:30 a.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)