Capitol Watch for Friday, March 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Senate and House committees will be taking up the following bills on Friday, March 12:
FIREFIGHTER PROTECTIONS SOUGHT: The House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee will take up a bill (HB 313), filed by Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, R-Coral Gables, and Rep. Joe Casello, D-Boynton Beach, that would extend what is known as the Firefighters’ Bill of Rights to help protect firefighters during informal inquiries into alleged misconduct. (9:30 a.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
SCHOOL BOARD PAY TARGETED: The House Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee will consider a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 1461), filed by Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, that would bar compensation of county school board members. (9:30 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
FOOD INSECURITY AT ISSUE: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, and Rep. Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee, will take part in an online news conference to discuss legislation related to food insecurity and nutrition. (10:30 a.m. Facebook.com/FDACS)
Also:
FARMER MEETS WITH REPORTERS: Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, will hold a media availability. (1 p.m., 401 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
HOUSING ISSUES DISCUSSED: The Florida Housing Finance Corp. Board of Directors will meet. (8:30 a.m. Call-in number: 1-888-339-2688. Code: 71824523)
CRIST DISCUSSES STIMULUS PACKAGE: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., will hold a news conference to discuss a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package and will later hold a community roundtable about COVID-19 relief and vaccines. (News conference at 9 a.m., Clearwater High School, 540 South Hercules Ave., Clearwater. Roundtable at 10:30 a.m., Hispanic Outreach Center, 612 Franklin St., Clearwater.)
‘IMPACT’ CONFERENCE HELD: The Revenue Estimating Conference will hold an “impact” conference, which involves analyzing potential costs of legislation. (9 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
FEA MARKS ANNIVERSARY OF CLOSURES: The Florida Education Association will hold a news conference to mark the one-year anniversary of the initial school closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (11 a.m. https://floridaea.zoom.us/j/91049914948#success. Webinar ID: 91049914948)
CHIROPRACTIC BOARD MEETS: The Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine will meet. (1 p.m. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 136103141)
MEDICAID NUMBERS AT ISSUE: The Social Services Estimating Conference will discuss caseloads in the Medicaid program. (3 p.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.