Are you a medically vulnerable individual getting vaccinated in Manatee County? Here’s what you need to know

MANATEE COUNY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials are releasing more details on its plans to open up vaccinations as the number of eligible individuals expands. There are some specific things to know, specifically if you are an individual who is considered extremely vulnerable.
Starting today, Friday March 12, the Department of Health in Manatee County will begin scheduling anyone under age 65 who suffers from a medical condition that makes them extremely vulnerable to the virus.
Florida Department of Health in Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) has now begun vaccinating patients with special medical conditions of all ages. Those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions and more must first have their physician sign off on the COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form bearing the DOH logo. A complete list of the eligible medical conditions can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. A copy of that form may also be found at the bottom of this web story.
After those patients have the form signed by their physician, can book an appointment at local pharmacies providing the COVID-19 vaccine or by calling the Health Department at (941) 242-6646. Appointments for patients with special medical conditions will be booked from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at DOH-Manatee, located at 410 Sixth Avenue East in Bradenton. On the day of vaccination, the individual should bring the signed copy of the form, a completed copy of the vaccination consent form (in English, Spanish or Haitian Creole) and documentation showing proof of Florida full-time or part-time residency (driver’s license, utility bill with name and Florida address on it, etc.).
