KEY #TNAMBERAlert DEVELOPMENT: The most recent information in the search for Daphne Westbrook and her non-custodial father, John, likely places them in Florida one week ago.



They may be driving this 1971 Volkswagen Beetle, with no plate or windshield.



Spot them? 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/qLJP06OjCG