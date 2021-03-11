SRQ passenger totals jump in February

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport jumped 26% in February, airport officials say.
SRQ served 159,772 passengers in February, compared to 126,704 in January. Compared to February 2020, passenger traffic was 69% of the 2020 level of 232,549.
“It is great to see our passenger numbers starting to recover. With more individuals getting their vaccine, and COVID-19 cases on the decline, we are seeing an increase in the aircraft load factors and the number of travelers using our airport,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport. “With spring break now upon us, we expect to see upwards of 10,000-plus passengers per day.”
There are currently 10 airlines serving 45 destinations from SRQ. Service to new routes begin this month:
- Mar. 11 Atlanta, GA (ATL) Southwest (year-round service)
- Mar. 13 Columbus, OH (CMH) Southwest (new seasonal service)
- Mar. 13 Indianapolis, IN (IND) Southwest (new seasonal service)
- Mar. 13 Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) Southwest (new seasonal service)
- April 17 Milwaukee, WI (MKE) Southwest (new seasonal service)
- May 27 Peoria, IL (PIA) Allegiant (new seasonal service)
- May 28 Concord, NC (USA) Allegiant (new seasonal service)
