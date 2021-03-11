Sarasota PD searching for missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Officers are looking for Ginella Montalvo. She is 14 years old and was last seen in 2900 block of Fruitville Road on Saturday, March 6, at approximately 9:45 a.m.
Ginella is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, pink shorts, and white and pink shoes. If you or someone you know has any information, please call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.
