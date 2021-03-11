Sarasota man charged with possession of child pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Sarasota man Wednesday for possession and transmission of child pornography.
The suspect, Rashad Smith, was already facing charges, having been arrested in December 2020 for alleged sexual battery of a child.
Detectives received a tip in late February from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after 10 images depicting child pornography were uploaded to the photo display website Flickr. Detectives used the IP address used to upload the images, to identify Smith, as the suspect.
On Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant at Smith’s home where they recovered several electronic devices for further processing. Smith was taken into custody and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and a single count of transmission of child pornography.
According to the probable cause affidavit, after he was arrested, Smith told investigators he visited websites of nudist colonies on his phone and laptop computer, and downloaded images from those sites. Smith said he cropped the images to zoom in on underaged subjects in those photos. Those cropped photos were uploaded to the Flickr site.
He remains in custody today without bond while the investigation continues.
Smith was charged Dec. 22, 2020, with sexual battery, after police allege that he molested a 4-year-old child. He was released on $25,000 bond.
