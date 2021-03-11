Sarasota, Manatee health departments working to launch new vaccine registration system to handle younger residents

“We started with 65 and above because they are the most vulnerable and here in Sarasota County, 37 percent of our population is above that age group. We are committed to working through that population to ensure those who want to receive the vaccine are able to get it before we expand other groups,” said DOH Health Officer Chuck Henry. “Over 115,00 individuals in the over 65 and frontline healthcare works priority group have been vaccinated in Sarasota County, and there are approximately 65,000 community members remaining.”