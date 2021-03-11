Sarasota County cleaning up 42,000-gallon sewage spill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Damage to a valve during work on a sewer line in Sarasota Wednesday caused more than 40,000 gallons of raw sewage to spill into a creek, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
A contractor, installing a large diameter force main at Bahia Vista Street and McIntosh Road, struck and damaged an existing air relief valve at about 8 a.m., the department said.
The contractor quickly bermed the site and, along with county staff, attempted to repair the line. However, the flows were too high to contain. Even with immediate help from other sewage hauling contractors, the county had to shut down the South Gate Master Lift Station in order to fix the broken valve. Repairs were completed by Wednesday afternoon and the force main was returned to service. Approximately 42,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled at the site, officials said.
Approximately 8,000 gallons were recovered and approximately 34,000 gallons of sewage entered a tributary to Phillippi Creek. The county worked with the Department of Health to ensure notices were posted in the area. Sampling, notifications and cleanup are proceeding.
