Sarasota County cleaning up 42,000-gallon sewage spill

The contractor quickly bermed the site and, along with county staff, attempted to repair the line. However, the flows were too high to contain. Even with immediate help from other sewage hauling contractors, the county had to shut down the South Gate Master Lift Station in order to fix the broken valve. Repairs were completed by Wednesday afternoon and the force main was returned to service. Approximately 42,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled at the site, officials said.