Publix begins offering COVID-19 vaccine to new groups

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday, March 12, all eligible individuals, now including individuals ages 60 and older, may use Publix’s online reservation system to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at participating Florida in-store Publix Pharmacy locations. However, at the direction of the federal government, retail pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program must continue to prioritize K-12 and child care teachers and personnel for future vaccination opportunities until further notice.
The prioritized group includes teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.
After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals. Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by this change.
Eligibility
In accordance with state and federal requirements, the following groups are currently eligible to schedule vaccinations: all K‑12 and child care teachers and personnel (the prioritized group referenced earlier); individuals ages 60 and older (the newly expanded group); adults who are determined to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by a physician (must provide documentation signed by a physician certifying they meet the eligibility criteria); health care professionals with direct patient contact and residents or staff members of long-term care facilities; and individuals ages 50 and older who are firefighters or sworn law enforcement officers.
Appointments
Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
The online reservation system will open Friday, March 12, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for any individual who meets state and federal requirements, with priority given to school and child care teachers and personnel as directed by the federal government.
