Publix begins offering COVID-19 vaccine to new groups

In accordance with state and federal requirements, the following groups are currently eligible to schedule vaccinations: all K‑12 and child care teachers and personnel (the prioritized group referenced earlier); individuals ages 60 and older (the newly expanded group); adults who are determined to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by a physician (must provide documentation signed by a physician certifying they meet the eligibility criteria); health care professionals with direct patient contact and residents or staff members of long-term care facilities; and individuals ages 50 and older who are firefighters or sworn law enforcement officers.