Officials and residents react to Florida’s number one ranking for pedestrian fatalities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crash scenes are very common up and down the Suncoast. Florida is No. 1 nationwide in the number of fatal crashes involving pedestrians. The Sarasota-Bradenton area is No. 6 in the United States. Troopers say dozens of pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle and killed over the last year in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
“This is not the way the roads are constructed, this is simply people not making good decisions,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Steps have been taken to improve the situation, especially in the city of Sarasota. Roundabouts continue to be built throughout the city, and lights and crosswalks have been put into place in busy areas, some of which have been spearheaded by Mayor Hagen Brody.
“It’s obviously a concern, especially moving forward,” said Brody. “It’s a major focus of ours to make sure pedestrians and cyclists are able to navigate the city safely.”
There are some who say much more has to be done. They say it’s a matter of life and death.
“You’ve got to start making this a priority, you’ve got to start caring about pedestrians,” said Mike Lasche, Executive Director of Florida Walks and Bikes. “There is no perfect solution where nobody will be impacted negatively, you’ve got to make choices, is this important or not, people and pedestrians are important.”
For some visitors they say this is very concerning and they will be extra careful.
“We’re on Siesta Key, there are a lot of cars and sometimes they don’t even stop for you,” said Bill Dickenson, a visitor from Rhode Island.
