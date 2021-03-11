Officials and residents react to Florida’s number one ranking for pedestrian fatalities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crash scenes are very common up and down the Suncoast. Florida is No. 1 nationwide in the number of fatal crashes involving pedestrians. The Sarasota-Bradenton area is No. 6 in the United States. Troopers say dozens of pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle and killed over the last year in Sarasota and Manatee counties.