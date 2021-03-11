More vaccines coming to Walgreens, including Manatee and Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that more COVID-19 vaccines will be coming to Walgreens pharmacies across the state. That total includes eight new locations in Manatee County and five in Sarasota County. Those who are eligible to receive vaccinations can begin signing up immediately.
This will increase Walgreens’ location footprint from 12 to 97 locations statewide. DeSantis says he will be expanding the distribution pool even more in the coming week and will likely lower the age for eligible to 55.
To register for the vaccine, you must go through the Walgreens portal.
