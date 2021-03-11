More sunshine for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We started with a cool Thursday morning as overnight temperatures fell into the upper 50s. As the sun rose on the bay, it began to warm temperatures up. By the afternoon, we’ll see clear skies and warmer temperatures as highs climb into the lower 80s. We end the week and head into the weekend with more dry and sunny weather. Weekend temperatures will be in the 80s -- make sure to wear sunscreen if you plan to be out.