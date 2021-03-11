Manatee County Schools to provide employees with approximately 4K vaccines next week

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools announced Thursday that they will be able to provide approximately 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines to employees.
These new vaccination initiatives come on the heels of providing approximately 1,000 district employees age 50 and older with first shot vaccinations during this current school week at MCR Health Clinics located on the campuses of Manatee Elementary School and Southeast High School.
Counting an earlier vaccination offer to employees age 65 and older, the School District of Manatee County has now offered more than 5,000 vaccination opportunities for its more than 6,000 employees..
More than 900 district employees age 50 and older have signed up for the vaccinations given at MCR Health clinics this week. The earlier vaccinations to employees age 65 and older resulted in approximately 200 vaccinations being given. The School District has over 300 employees age 65 and older and approximately 2,500 employees age 50 and over.
This weekend – Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14 – 1,000 single-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be offered to district employees age 50 and older in the gym at Braden River High School. These vaccinations are being made available through collaboration with state health officials and will be given on a first come, first serve basis from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
Next Monday and Wednesday – March 15 and March 17 – MCR Health will provide access to 3,000 Moderna, two-shot vaccinations for district employees of any age. These are the first vaccinations to be offered to district employees under age 50. Employees must make an appointment for these vaccinations and they were provided access to the appointment schedule via email earlier today.
“We will continue to work with MCR Health and State Health officials until every single employee who wants to get vaccinated receives access to the vaccine,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said. “Our employees have earned it for their dedication and commitment to keeping our schools open and our students learning throughout the last year.”
