Manatee County Schools to provide employees with approximately 4K vaccines next week

This weekend – Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14 – 1,000 single-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be offered to district employees age 50 and older in the gym at Braden River High School. These vaccinations are being made available through collaboration with state health officials and will be given on a first come, first serve basis from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.