Keeping it warm and sunny

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We are quickly warming up along the Suncoast as many approach temperatures near the 80′s. Heading into tonight we keep the clear skies with cool temperatures overnight in the lower 60′s. We end the week and head into the weekend with more dry and sunny weather. Weekend temperatures will be in the 80s -- make sure to wear sunscreen if you plan to be out.
And don’t forget: We also set our clock forward as daylight saving time takes effect at 2 a.m. Sunday.
