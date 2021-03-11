Governor anticipates vaccine age range could be lowered to 55+ very soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference Thursday, Gov, DeSantis said he anticipated that the age requirement for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine could be lowered to 55+ as soon as next week.
The governor was in Jacksonville earlier today announcing an influx of vaccines coming to Walgreens across the state, including right here in the Suncoast. This coming Monday, the vaccine age will be lowered to 60+.
Because of the increase of vaccine supplies coming in to the state, the governor said he anticipated the age would decrease once more to 55+. He did not have an exact timeframe.
As always, keep an eye on the Suncoast Vaccine Tracker for the latest information as area pharmacies receive more doses.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.