Capitol Watch for Thursday, March 11

‘DISABILITY’ ABORTIONS DEBATED: The House Professions & Public Health Subcommittee will consider a proposal (HB 1221), filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, that would ban abortions that women seek because of tests showing that fetuses will have disabilities. The bill targets what are described as “disability abortions,” which would involve situations in which physicians know pregnant women are seeking abortions because fetuses will have disabilities. Such disabilities would include such things as physical disabilities, intellectual or mental disabilities or Down syndrome. (2:30 p.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)