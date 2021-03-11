FDOH reports decreased positivity rate Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates show a slight dip on Thursday’s update. The Department of Health is reporting a 5% positivity rate statewide. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting rates of 4.37% and 2.89% respectively.
The state is also reporting 5,065 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,962,651. 92 new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 32,040. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 65,954
SECOND DOSE: 51,839
TOTAL= 117,793
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 44,338
SECOND DOSE: 33,886
TOTAL=78,224
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 32,999 Residents: 32,285 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 714
Conditions and Care Deaths: 620 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,394 Non-Residents: 38
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 14,946 (46%) Female: 16,994 (53%) Unknown/No data: 345 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,689 (8%) White: 19,909 (62%) Other: 5,272 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,415 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,289 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 17,579 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 7,417 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 27,793 Residents: 26,475 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,318
Conditions and Care Deaths: 751 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,265 Non-Residents: 57
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,301 (46%) Female: 14,055 (53%) Unknown/No data: 119 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,527 (6%) White: 18,835 (71%) Other: 2,047 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,066 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,937 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 15,023 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 8,515 (32%)
