FDOH reports decreased positivity rate Thursday

FDOH reports decreased positivity rate Thursday
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | March 11, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 2:46 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates show a slight dip on Thursday’s update. The Department of Health is reporting a 5% positivity rate statewide. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting rates of 4.37% and 2.89% respectively.

The state is also reporting 5,065 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,962,651. 92 new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 32,040. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 65,954

SECOND DOSE: 51,839

TOTAL= 117,793

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 44,338

SECOND DOSE: 33,886

TOTAL=78,224

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 32,999   Residents: 32,285   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 714

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 620   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,394     Non-Residents: 38

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 14,946  (46%)   Female: 16,994 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 345 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,689  (8%)   White: 19,909  (62%)   Other: 5,272  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,415  (14%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 7,289  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 17,579  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,417  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 27,793   Residents: 26,475   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,318

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 751   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,265     Non-Residents: 57

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 12,301  (46%)   Female: 14,055 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 119 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,527  (6%)   White: 18,835  (71%)   Other: 2,047  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,066  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,937  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,023  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 8,515  (32%)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.