Englewood man charged with felony littering

Tom Earl Stevens, 69, was stopped by a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy at about 1:15 p.m., Wednesday after the deputy observed a Jeep pulling out of a vacant lot on St. Regis Circle in Port Charlotte. The Jeep, driven by Stevens, was towing a trailer leaving a trail of green leaves behind it. According to the arrest report, the deputy, aware of recent illegal dumping activity in the area, conducted a traffic stop.