Englewood man charged with felony littering

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man was arrested Wednesday for dumping more than 500 pounds of tree limbs in a vacant lot in Charlotte County, police say.
Tom Earl Stevens, 69, was stopped by a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy at about 1:15 p.m., Wednesday after the deputy observed a Jeep pulling out of a vacant lot on St. Regis Circle in Port Charlotte. The Jeep, driven by Stevens, was towing a trailer leaving a trail of green leaves behind it. According to the arrest report, the deputy, aware of recent illegal dumping activity in the area, conducted a traffic stop.
The report says Stevens admitted not owning the property he was seen leaving, and led the deputy back to the property, to a 14-by-12-by-3-foot pile of freshly cut tree limbs. The volume, more that 500 cubic feet, was enough for Stevens to be charged with a felony.
He was arrested and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.
