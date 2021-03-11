DeSantis order cancels local COVID-related fines for last 10 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - With the stroke of a pen Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis canceled any pandemic-related fines imposed by local governments in Florida since March 1.
The Board of Executive Clemency approved DeSantis’ proposal before he signed Executive Order 21-65. “I hereby remit any fines imposed between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, by any political subdivision of Florida related to local government COVID-19 restrictions,” the order states.
DeSantis signed a similar order in September 2020, suspending the collection of penalties and fines for violations of such things as local face mask ordinances as he moved the state into a final phase of reopening after shutdowns last spring because of the pandemic.
DeSantis has fought with local jurisdictions in the last year over what he characterized as unnecessary caution as he encouraged businesses and local governments to relax restrictions.
Wednesday’s executive order comes as the Florida House is considering a proposal that would restrict local government orders involving public-health emergencies -- a measure that backs DeSantis.
In a 12-6 vote along party lines Tuesday, the House Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee approved a bill (HB 945), sponsored by Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, that would limit the duration of emergency orders issued by local governments.
While Republican committee members expressed a need to safeguard against restraints on civil liberties, Rommel maintained the bill is “not about masks.”
“It’s about the overreach of local government, picking winners and losers, deciding that your civil liberties, your God-given rights don’t matter. And they know best because it’s three people, five people, seven people on some committee,” Rommel said.
Currently, local states of emergency can be ordered for seven days and extended indefinitely in seven-day increments as needed. Rommel’s proposal would allow a maximum of 42 days, approved in seven-day extensions.
Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, said the proposal is about protecting “constitutional liberties” as local governments have issued “indiscriminate mandates.”
Democrats on Tuesday praised the work of local mayors and officials who initially imposed safety measures during the pandemic despite pushback from the governor.
Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said county and city officials are closest to the people and should be able to decide for their communities.
“This bill is extraordinarily problematic to me,” Driskell said. “We all just want to move forward and keep our economy moving. And believe me, I want that more than anything. But I think we have to be very cautious about bills like this, that may seem popular at a particular time for a particular reason.”
-- Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.
