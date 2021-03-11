Breezy warm weather again on Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beautiful spring weather continues for the Suncoast on Thursday as high pressure continues to dominate our region. We will see mostly sunny skies to start the day and temperatures around 60 degrees and then warm up into upper 70s near the beach and low 80s inland areas. It will be breezy once again with winds out of the east-northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
For Friday we will see more of the same with just a little more humidity around during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average in the low 80s for most.
The weekend is going to be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and just a few clouds in the afternoon. The winds will be out of the east-southeast at 10 mph and no mention of any rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s inland and low 80s near the coast. The winds should not be as strong so boating looks to be really nice with just a light chop on the waters both Saturday and Sunday.
Monday through Tuesday should be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s each day and some mid-80s well inland.
Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day) we will see a few more clouds begin to move in with a slight chance for a few showers as a storm system starts to develop.
This system will bring a cold front our way on Thursday or Friday. It’s still too early to nail down the precise timing of the front but I am leaning more toward Friday at this point.
For beach goers and boaters on Thursday expect the winds to be out of the east-northeast at 15 knots to start the day and subside by mid-afternoon to 10 knots. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.