Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021

The previous agreement had expired at the end of 2019; the new deal covers 2020 retroactively by keeping South Korea’s payment the same as 2019 at about 1.04 trillion Korean won, or the equivalent of about $910 million at current exchange rates. For this year, Seoul agreed to pay 1.18 trillion won, or about $1 billion. That is a 13.9% increase, which a State Department official said is the largest since 2004.