Manatee County NAACP president releases statement on vaccine distribution controversy

“It is a known fact that minority communities have disproportionately been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus, yet fewer doses of the vaccines have reached our residents,” reads the statement. “Vanessa Baugh’s decision to limit the distribution of the COVID vaccine to the predominantly white, financially affluent area of Lakewood Ranch had a direct effect on the health of the seniors in our community because they were not allowed to go out there and receive the vaccine. Due to her blatant disregard for our community, it is the feeling of the Manatee County NAACP that Mrs. Baugh be removed from her position as County Commissioner, and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if the current investigation finds that she violated the rights of her position.”