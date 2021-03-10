Manatee County NAACP president releases statement on vaccine distribution controversy

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The president of the Manatee County chapter of the NAACP has released a statement saying Manatee County Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh should be removed over the ongoing controversy over selected pop-up vaccine sites in affluent parts of her district.
The statement from the organization’s president, Robert Powell, called Baugh out for “misconduct.”
Baugh was confronted during a meeting Tuesday night with text messages over her selection of affluent selections for pop-up COVID vaccine sites. Other released documents appear to show Baugh asking Manatee County Emergency Director Jacob Saur to add names to the vaccine list.
“It is a known fact that minority communities have disproportionately been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus, yet fewer doses of the vaccines have reached our residents,” reads the statement. “Vanessa Baugh’s decision to limit the distribution of the COVID vaccine to the predominantly white, financially affluent area of Lakewood Ranch had a direct effect on the health of the seniors in our community because they were not allowed to go out there and receive the vaccine. Due to her blatant disregard for our community, it is the feeling of the Manatee County NAACP that Mrs. Baugh be removed from her position as County Commissioner, and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if the current investigation finds that she violated the rights of her position.”
At the Tuesday commission meeting, Baugh pointed out that despite the controversy, the pop-up vaccine site was responsible for distributing thousands of vaccines.
“For those that are upset with me over it, I’ve also heard from many that thanked me for doing it because it got 3,000 people off that lottery,” Baugh said.
