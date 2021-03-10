Florida COVID-19 positivity rate dips slightly in Wednesday report

By ABC7 Staff | March 10, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 2:51 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest COVID-19 positivity rates have dipped again according to Wednesday’s report. The Department of Health is reporting a 5.21% positivity rate statewide. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting rates of 6.69% and 3.85% respectively.

The state is also reporting 4,995 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,957,586. Fifty-nine new deaths have been reported, bringing the total death toll to 31,948. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 64,719

SECOND DOSE: 49,394

TOTAL= 114,113

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 43,792

SECOND DOSE: 31,943

TOTAL=75,735

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 32,910; Residents: 32,201; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 709

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 619; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,389; Nonresidents: 38

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42

Gender:  Male: 14,900 (46%); Female: 16,954 (53%); Unknown/No data: 347 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 2,682 (8%); White: 19,845 (62%); Other: 5,255 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,419 (14%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 7,279 (23%); Not-Hispanic: 17,527 (54%); Unknown/No Data: 7,395 (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 27,728; Residents: 26,413; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,315

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 751; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,264; Nonresidents: 57

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49

Gender:  Male: 12,273 (46%); Female: 14,024 (53%); Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 1,524 (6%); White: 18,779 (71%); Other: 2,042 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,068  (15%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 2,933 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 14,983 (57%); Unknown/No Data: 8,497 (32%)