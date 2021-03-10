Florida COVID-19 positivity rate dips slightly in Wednesday report

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest COVID-19 positivity rates have dipped again according to Wednesday’s report. The Department of Health is reporting a 5.21% positivity rate statewide. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting rates of 6.69% and 3.85% respectively.
The state is also reporting 4,995 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,957,586. Fifty-nine new deaths have been reported, bringing the total death toll to 31,948. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 64,719
SECOND DOSE: 49,394
TOTAL= 114,113
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 43,792
SECOND DOSE: 31,943
TOTAL=75,735
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 32,910; Residents: 32,201; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 709
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 619; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,389; Nonresidents: 38
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 14,900 (46%); Female: 16,954 (53%); Unknown/No data: 347 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,682 (8%); White: 19,845 (62%); Other: 5,255 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,419 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,279 (23%); Not-Hispanic: 17,527 (54%); Unknown/No Data: 7,395 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 27,728; Residents: 26,413; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,315
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 751; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,264; Nonresidents: 57
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,273 (46%); Female: 14,024 (53%); Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,524 (6%); White: 18,779 (71%); Other: 2,042 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,068 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,933 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 14,983 (57%); Unknown/No Data: 8,497 (32%)